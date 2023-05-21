Man thrashes delivery person over argument on OTP, viral video gets him arrested

Man thrashes delivery person over OTP | Photo: Twitter

The video of a horrific incident is going viral on social media where a man is seen thrashing a delivery boy in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The man has been arrested by the authorities. Reportedly, the delivery boy and the man had an argument over a one-time password provoked outrage. In the viral video, the man is seen slapping, even kicking the man in the middle of society. While a security guard and another person stand mute spectating the assault.

The resident keeps beating the delivery person, and he in defence tries to stop him verbally. After the video went viral, an FIR has been filed and a probe was launched immediately after the viral video caught the authority's attention.

The police immediately took action and arrested the man. The dispute reportedly took place in Noida Sector 99.

In a similar incident, another video of two men severely beating a security guard surfaced a day ago. The incident reportedly occurred in Sector 70 Ashiana Homes in the early hours of Friday. The guard was sleeping in his cabin when the men entered and launched a brutal attack. The police have taken note of the incident and assured legal action on the same.

Videos going viral of Noida's society residents assaulting delivery people, and guards both verbally and physically have grown frequent in the past year. More and more such videos coming to light is a matter of concern. While authorities continue to take the nessecarya actions, maybe it's time for the people to keep a watch and take measures to prevent such occurrence.