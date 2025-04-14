Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an image of a people’s PM who connects with them personally through audio/video discussions, meeting them in person or acknowledging their life’s success and struggles. Through meeting, talking to people and acknowledging their work, PM Modi intends to inspire others to make an impact in their lives. In one such incident, he met a man in Haryana’s Kaithal and fulfilled his 14-year-old wish. The man is a big supporter of PM Modi who has been wishing for him a great success and even wanted to meet him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an image of a people’s PM who connects with them personally through audio/video discussions, meeting them in person or acknowledging their life’s success and struggles. Through meeting, talking to people and acknowledging their work, PM Modi intends to inspire others to make an impact in their lives. In one such incident, he met a man in Haryana’s Kaithal and fulfilled his 14-year-old wish. The man is a big supporter of PM Modi who has been wishing for him a great success and even wanted to meet him.

Rampal Kashyap is a Kaithal resident who always wanted to meet the Indian PM. He has been a big supporter of Narendra Modi and wished for him 14 years ago to become India’s prime minister. He took a vow that when Narendra Modi became the prime minister and he would personally get the opportunity to meet him, only then would he wear shoes. Kashyap has been staying barefoot for 14 years, keeping up with his vow.

While visiting Yamunanagar on April 13, Sunday, PM Narendra Modi personally met Rampal Kashyap. The meeting was emotional as it was the moment Kashyap had been waiting for 14 years when his wish also got fulfilled. After meeting Kashyap Modi said, ‘Never do such a thing again. You should work instead of taking such vows.” PM Modi was encouraging Rampal Kashyap to do something fulfilling for society rather than taking such strict and punishing vows. After this, Prime Minister Modi himself made him wear his shoes.

PM Narendra Modi posted a short video clip of their encounter on X and wrote, “Today, in Yamunanagar, Haryana, I had the privilege of meeting Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. Fourteen years ago, he took a vow that "until Modi becomes the Prime Minister and I get to meet him, I will not wear shoes." Today, I had the opportunity to help him put on shoes. I deeply respect the sentiments of all such supporters, but I would like to urge them to, instead of taking such vows, commit themselves to a cause that benefits society or the nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Haryana’s Yamunanagar to inaugurate a project aimed at increasing the capacity of a thermal powerplant there. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini facilitated the Prime Minister commending him to launch such project on the "auspicious day" of Ambedkar Jayanti.