Man streams suicide attempt live on Facebook, Kolkata Police comes to rescue

The incident took place near the Garfa Police station area in Kolkata.

Due to a rapid response by the Kolkata Police, a youth was rescued on an emergency basis after he tried to commit suicide live on Facebook on late Saturday night. The incident took place near the Garfa Police station area in Kolkata.

At 1:32 AM on Saturday night, the phone rang at the Control Room in the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar. When the police personnel who was in charge at that time picked it up, an exasperated voice informed the officer that a Facebook friend of his was trying to commit suicide live on social media.

However, the person who called could not state the address of the person he only knew as his Facebook friend. Watching the horrifying act unfold live on social media, he couldn't help but dial 100.

Almost instantly, the police launched an emergency operation and tracked the IP address of the reported individual from his Facebook profile. Moreover, his address was also gathered from a few of his mutual friends.

Within 20 minutes, SI Souvik Das of the Garfa Police station himself led a team and rushed to the youth's address. After a period of persuasion, the individual could be stopped from committing suicide.

All of this could happen because of the prompt response by the cops in the face of an emergency. However, their responsibility did not end after desisting the young individual from committing suicide. The cops have now launched a probe and are investigating if there was active insinuation from any third party to have forced the youth to take such an extreme step.