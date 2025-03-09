In the clip, one man can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of the car while the driver urinates at a traffic junction. He then gets back on the wheel and speeds off.

A man driving a luxury BMW car took a stop in the middle of the road and urinated in public in Pune, Maharashtra. The incident took place at the Shastri Nagar Chowk in Pune's Yerawada neighbourhood.

A video the incident has gone viral on social media.

The man has been identified as Gaurav Ahuja and the one sitting in the passenger seat as Bhagyesh Oswal, police said, adding that the men may have been drunk at the time of the incident.

'Sorry Shinde Saheb'

Ahuja later posted a video, apologising for his act and saying he would surrender to the police.

"I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in the public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, police department and (Eknath) Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance, I'm sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours," Ahuja, with folded hands, said in the video.

Police case filed

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) on various charges, including public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, and causing danger on public roads.

Both Ahuja and Oswal are currently in the custody of Pune Police.

On Sunday morning, they were taken for a medical checkup to ascertain if they were drunk at the time of the incident. Police is expected to produce Ahuja in a court later on Sunday.