FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful

Ikka review: Sunny's film is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans prayed for

Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video

Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai

Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered

Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after her former boyfriend allegedly stabbed her several times at her house in Bengaluru before trying to kill himself.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered
ANI IMAGE
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A driver has been booked for allegedly stabbing his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend multiple times at her house in Bengaluru's Varthur area before attempting suicide, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 9.30 am on Thursday at Ramagondanahalli.

According to police, the accused, Bande Nawaz, entered the house and allegedly attacked the woman, identified as Nandita Das, with a knife. She suffered injuries to her neck, hands, palms, ribs and thighs.

Accused Also Tried To End His Life

After attacking the woman, Nawaz allegedly injured himself on the neck in an apparent suicide attempt, a senior police officer said. At the time of the incident, the woman's parents were not at home. Police said the accused allegedly locked her two younger brothers inside a room before attacking her in the hall.

Woman Ran Out Seeking Help

Despite being injured, the woman managed to run out of the house and screamed for help. Neighbours alerted the police, who reached the spot and shifted both the woman and the accused to separate hospitals.

Marriage Proposal Was Rejected

According to the police, the two had studied together at a private school and had known each other for the past three years. They were previously in a relationship. The investigation found that the woman had allegedly turned down Nawaz's marriage proposal after her parents fixed her marriage with another man.

Police suspect the accused attacked her over the rejection before trying to end his own life.

Investigation Underway

Police said Nawaz worked as a driver in Nellurahalli, Whitefield, and lived in Tubarahalli, Varthur. The woman is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and is recovering. The accused is receiving treatment at Vaidheyi Hospital.

A case has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful
Ikka review: Sunny's film is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans prayed for
Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video
Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai
Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered
Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Victim's father approaches President Murmu, says 'don't let my son's case become...'
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Victim's father approaches President Murmu, says 'don
'10 saal khel gayi mere saath': Gaurav Khanna's comment on Akanksha Chamola amid divorce rumours goes viral
'10 saal khel gayi mere saath': Gaurav Khanna's comment on Akanksha Chamola
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement