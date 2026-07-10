Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, attempts suicide; case registered

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after her former boyfriend allegedly stabbed her several times at her house in Bengaluru before trying to kill himself.

A driver has been booked for allegedly stabbing his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend multiple times at her house in Bengaluru's Varthur area before attempting suicide, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 9.30 am on Thursday at Ramagondanahalli.

According to police, the accused, Bande Nawaz, entered the house and allegedly attacked the woman, identified as Nandita Das, with a knife. She suffered injuries to her neck, hands, palms, ribs and thighs.

Accused Also Tried To End His Life

After attacking the woman, Nawaz allegedly injured himself on the neck in an apparent suicide attempt, a senior police officer said. At the time of the incident, the woman's parents were not at home. Police said the accused allegedly locked her two younger brothers inside a room before attacking her in the hall.

Woman Ran Out Seeking Help

Despite being injured, the woman managed to run out of the house and screamed for help. Neighbours alerted the police, who reached the spot and shifted both the woman and the accused to separate hospitals.

Marriage Proposal Was Rejected

According to the police, the two had studied together at a private school and had known each other for the past three years. They were previously in a relationship. The investigation found that the woman had allegedly turned down Nawaz's marriage proposal after her parents fixed her marriage with another man.

Police suspect the accused attacked her over the rejection before trying to end his own life.

Investigation Underway

Police said Nawaz worked as a driver in Nellurahalli, Whitefield, and lived in Tubarahalli, Varthur. The woman is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and is recovering. The accused is receiving treatment at Vaidheyi Hospital.

A case has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)