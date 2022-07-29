Karnataka: Man stabbed to death by masked attackers, third attack in 8 days

Image Credit: ANI

Two days after a BJP worker was killed in Karnataka, a 23-year-old man was hackled to death by masked men in Surathkal, Mangaluru district on Thursday. To prevent any unfortunate events, the police quickly imposed Section 144 prohibitory orders in key regions such as Surathkal, Mulki, Perambur, and Bajpe.

"It is a highly sensitive area. Therefore, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Suratkal and three adjoining police station limits, Mulky, Panambur, Bajpe PS Limits," said Shashi Kumar, the police chief in Mangaluru.

Karnataka | A youth, Fazil hacked to death by an unidentified group in Surathkal, in outskirts of Mangaluru



"He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Case filed at Surathkal PS. Sec 144 CrPC imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur," says Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/QliZy3cfUa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The murder was captured on CCTV cameras outside and inside the store, police said.

The victim was identified as Fazil, 23, a local businessman, who was attacked outside the Bee Jay's apparel store while discussing with a friend.

The men, who arrived in a white car, allegedly chased Fazil with machetes on the street outside the textile store, and then followed and surrounded him as he rushed inside to seek shelter from the attackers. According to authorities, he was hacked to death while store employees attempted to stop the attack by throwing objects at the attackers from a distance. Even after Fazil collapsed, the men allegedly attacked him.

The reason for the attack is not known yet, and a hunt is on for the accused, the police said.

On Tuesday, BJP youth leader was hacked to death by unknown motorcycle borne assailants in Bellare.

