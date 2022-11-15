Man slits woman's throat in resort room; posts video with dead body on social media, says 'Babu, we'll meet in heaven'

All the videos were reportedly being posted from the Instagram account of the victim.

At a time when chilling details of the murder of a woman in Delhi, allegedly by her live-in partner, continue to pour in, news of another horrific killing has come to light, this time from Madhya Pradesh.

A man allegedly killed a woman by slitting her throat, shared a video with the victim’s body on social media and even dared to police to catch him, reported NDTV.

The incident reportedly took place a week ago but the police are yet to arrest Abhijit Patidar, who claims to have killed 25-year-old Shipra Jharia. Her blood-smeared body was recovered from one of the rooms of Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur.

In the video, the man says “Bewafai nahi karne ka (don’t be unfaithful)”. He then lifts a blanket to reveal a woman lying in bedm with her throat slit.

In another posted, Abhijit identified himself as a trader from Patna and claimed that the woman had an affair with his business partner, one Jitendra Kumar, along with him.

Abhijit claimed that deceased woman had borrowed around Rs 12 lakh from Jitendra and had fled to Jabalpur. He said he killed the woman on Jitendra’s instructions.

In a third post, Abhijit says: "Babu heaven mein phir milenge" (dear, we'll meet again in heaven).

NDTV quoted SSP Priyanka Shukla saying that Abhijit had stayed at Jitendra’s house for a month. Apart from Bihar, police teams had been dispatched to different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra an Gujarat in search of Abhijit, she added.

ASP Shivesh Baghel said that the accused had booked a room on November 6 at Mekhla Resort. CCTV footage showed that he stayed alone in the resort that night while the woman came to him the next day. They ordered food, and after an hour, Abhijit left the hotel after locking the room.

All the videos were reportedly being posted from the Instagram account of the victim. They appear to have been removed from the account. There are still many photos on the Instagram of the victim which have been posted post her murder.

The deceased woman’s identity was recorded as Rakhi Mishra on the ID, which the authorities later found to be a counterfeit. Questioning the employees of the resort, it came to light that the woman spent a few hours along with Patidar on Sunday and left, while Patidar stayed at the resort.

However, the woman visited the resort again on Monday. Later, the man left the resort while the victim woman remained inside. When the woman did not open the door till Tuesday morning, the employees opened the door using a master key, only to discover the woman lying in a pool of blood.