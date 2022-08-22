Watch: Man slaps woman toll plaza staffer for asking him to pay tax

Screengrab/Twitter

A man allegedly beat up a woman who worked at a toll booth in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh after she had requested him to pay toll fees.

The man is seen angrily walking towards the employee and then slapping her across the face, a CCTV footage of the incident showed. The woman hits him back with her footwear.

#Rajgarh, #MadhyaPradesh: Man slaps woman #tollplaza employee. She retaliates.



Hope MP police will take strict action against the man. pic.twitter.com/hEol3x99KB — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) August 21, 2022

Rajkumar Gurjar claimed he was a local and hence should not be required to pay the toll fees while driving a car without a FASTag, an electronic toll payment system. He had no document to support that, though.

The woman, while speaking to the media, said that the booth, with seven women employees, doesn't have any guards.

After the woman, identified as Anuradha Dangi, lodged a complaint, officers at the Biaora rural police station filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"I pulled over Rajkumar Gurjar like we do with all vehicles. He approached the toll booth and introduced himself as a local. I stopped him and informed him, "I don't recognize you. I'm calling my supervisor." I made a call to my manager. In the meantime, the man exited his car. I said that I didn't recognize the man when the supervisor inquired whether I did. Then the man began abusing me, threatened me, and slapped me. I likewise replied, "Dangi said.

"They again came back with more men but thankfully I wasn't there. They threatened me that if you report the incident he will kill me," she added.

"The employees of toll plaza submitted a complaint. The woman, Anuradha Dangi, filed a written complaint against the man and we lodged a case based on that. We have registered a case under 354, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The accused is yet to be arrested," said local police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi.

The incident happened at the Kachnariya toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road.

READ| Noida woman sent to 14-day judicial custody after video of her assaulting, abusing security guard goes viral