An Indian-origin man who is wanted by the Canadian authorities for his alleged role in the country's biggest old heist has been found living on the outskirts of Chandigarh. Simran Preet Panesar is a former Air Canada manager. The 32-year-old is facing a Canada-wide warrant in the gold heist of over USD 20 million or Rs 173 crore.

On April 17, 2023, an air cargo container carrying around USD 20 million worth of gold bars and foreign currency was stolen from a secure storage facility using fake paperwork. The Indian Express, in collaboration with CBC News: The Fifth Estate, Canada, tracked Panesar living in rented accommodation with his family, including his wife Preety Panesar, a former Miss India Uganda, singer, and actor.

The gold and currency had arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, to Pearson International Airport in Toronto in 2023. Minutes after the flight’s landing, the cargo was offloaded and transported to a separate location on airport property.

A day later, it was reported missing to the police, who had arrested six people involved in the theft. The arrested included Indian-origin men Archit Grover, Parmpal Sidhu and Amit Jalota, Ammad Chaudhary, Ali Raza, and Prasath Paramalingam.

Canada's biggest gold heist

Reports suggest that the stolen cargo contained 6,600 bars of .9999 pure gold, weighing 400 kg, valued at over 20 million dollars and Canadian dollars 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. In an earlier statement, the police said that investigators seized one kg of gold worth approximately Canadian dollars 89,000, believed to be from the theft, smelting equipment, and approximately 434,000 dollars in Canadian currency.

