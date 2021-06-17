Man searching for his lover holds family of 3 hostage, fires at police

On Tuesday morning, a man in Odisha claiming to be in love with the niece of a homeowner forcibly entered the house brandishing a country-made pistol. The 28-year-old held three family members hostage and asked questions about a woman he loves.

As per local media reports, the accused, identified as Bikram Panda, entered the house in Shantipada area of Balangir at 9 am on Tuesday. The three hostages locked themselves inside a room and called the police.

The accused demanded to see his lover, who he alleged was the niece of the owner of the house. He reportedly threatened to commit suicide.

Once the cops reached the house, they began the rescue operation and tried convincing with the accused to release the hostages. The man, confined to the first-floor hall area of the house, allegedly opened fire at the police when they tried to reach out to him.

The accused reportedly fired thrice at the team which included SP (Balangir) Nitin Kusalkar, the IIC of the town police station and security personnel. The police forced the door open and overpowered the accused following the firing from inside.

After the arrest, the accused was taken in for interrogation. He reportedly told the police that he had been in love with the woman for a few years. Her uncle, the accused claims, is the owner of the property.