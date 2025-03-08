In a surprising turn of events in Madhya Praesh's Ratlam, a man, deemed to be in coma, walked out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on his own and exposed an alleged medical fraud done by the private hospital where he was admitted.

The man has claimed that he was being held captive in the hospital while his family was forced to pay Rs one lakh for his treatment, which now appears to be "unnecessary".

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Banti Ninama, a resident of Deendayal Nagar, was admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a fight. His family was told by the doctors that he had slipped into a coma and that he required immediate medical attention and expensive treatment.

Fearing for his life, Ninama's wife and mother somehow started arranging the money, borrowing from friends and relatives. However, what happened next shocked everyone! In a viral video, now being widely circulated online, Ninama casually walked out the hospital with no signs of the severe condition he was being kept in the hospital for.

He alleged that he was forcibly held captive by five doctors, while they pressurised his family for the large amount of money. Despite this, he managed to escape their custody, later exposing them over their reported scam.

Later, his wife confirmed the incident and said, "They told us he had a spinal fracture and had fallen into a coma. They handed us prescriptions, and we bought everything they asked for. Then, they told us to pay Rs 1 lakh for the treatment. We had to beg our relatives for money. We ran from one place to another and finally managed to gather the amount".

The incident has sparked concerns over irrationally expensive treatment costs charged by private hospitals, with netizens demanding stricter regulations to curb such unfair practices.