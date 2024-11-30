In a heartfelt moment, Bhim Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, reunited with his family after nearly three decades having been abducted and forced to work as a bonded labour for several years, news agency ANI reported.

Throwing light on his life experiences, Singh said that he was kidnapped by miscreants while he was returning from school, and later, he was taken to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer where he was forced to work as a bonded labour.

Sharing how he got reunited with his family, he remarked that the kidnappers used to provide him food once a day and often beat him by tying him to a tree. Once, a kind man noticed his plight and dropped him off in Ghaziabad. Later, with the help of the police, he was able to meet his family again.

"When along with my sister, I was returning from school, some people kidnapped us and took us to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan... I used to rear sheep and goats in the village... They used to tie me to a tree and give me food only one time in the evening... They used to beat me... A person saw me in this condition and dropped me off in Ghaziabad... Then the police station offered me help and reunited me with my family", Bhim Singh said.

What did the police say?

Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, ACP Sahibabad, told ANI that when Bhim Singh arrived at the police station, he could not identify his address. However, after listening to his story, the police formed a team and circulated his information on social media.

Following this, a family contacted the police. Singh immediately recognised the family as his own, leading to a heartfelt reunion.

"...A person (Bhim Singh) came to the police station and was unable to tell which area he belonged to... After listening to his (Bhim Singh) ordeal, we formed a team and spread information about him on social media. After getting to know about him (Bhim Singh) through social media, many families contacted us... One of them, Tula Ram's family also contacted us and he (Bhim Singh) immediately recognised his family members... He (Bhim Singh) has been reunited with his family members... Further investigation is underway..." said the ACP.