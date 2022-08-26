Vadodara: Man removes thumb skin, pastes on friend's hand to appear for railway exam, arrested

Representational Image

In a desperate attempt to secure a railway job, a candidate used a hot skillet to remove his thumb skin and paste it on his friend's thumb, hoping that the latter would pass the biometric verification and appear for the recruitment exam in his place.

An official claims that the transplanted piece of skin came off on Thursday, and the clumsy attempt to deceive the biometric device was made clear.

A senior doctor said they would have never been able to pull off the trickery even if the transferred piece of skin had stuck on.

The Vadodara police on Wednesday arrested the candidate Manish Kumar and his proxy Rajyaguru Gupta, natives of Munger district in Bihar, for cheating and forgery, Additional Commissioner of Police S M Varotariya said.

Both are in their mid-20s and had cleared Class 12 exam in the past, he said.

On August 22, a private company approved by the Railways held a recruitment test for 'D' group openings in the Laxmipura area, with over 600 candidates participating, said a police official.

"To prevent cheating (through impersonation), all the candidates were required to give their thumb impression, which was matched with their Aadhaar data through a biometric device," said Varotariya.

"When the supervisor sprayed sanitizer on his left thumb, the skin that was pasted on it came off," he added

After learning about the cheating, the agency called the police and lodged a complaint under Indian Penal Code Sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said.

READ| Mirzapur: UP contractor arrested for attempting to rape junior engineer who tied 'rakhi' to him