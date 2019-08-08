Man posing as bank manager dupes Patiala MP Preneet Kaur of Rs 23 lakh, arrested

Patiala MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, was recently duped of Rs 23 lakh by a scamster posing as a bank manager.

The police has arrested a man from Jharkhand in the case.

Reports said that Ms Kaur received a phone call in July when she was attending Parliament. Posing as a State Bank of India (SBI) manager, the man asked for her bank details so that he can expeditiously deposit her salary.

He managed to get her account number, ATM pin, CVV and even the OTP (one time password) she received on her mobile phone.

She then received an SMS informing her of a debit of Rs 23 lakh following which she informed the police. On her complaint, Patiala police registered a case under section 420 IPC, 66 and 66 D of IT Act.

The call was then traced to Jharkhand and a man identified as Atta Ul Ansari (30), a resident of Fofnad village in Jamtara, was arrested by Punjab police.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said the accused has been arrested and a team of Punjab police is bringing him back from Jharkhand.