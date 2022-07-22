Man on Delhi-bound IndiGo plane claims bomb in bag, flight grounded

Delhi: All the passengers were disembarked and are safe.

In a bizarre incident, a man in a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Patna claimed he had a bomb in his bag, leaving the security personnel in a tizzy. The man and the plane were thoroughly searched but no explosive device was found. He was detained.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 8.20 PM. However, due to the claim, it was grounded. The security forces weren't taking any chances and were further combing the aircraft.

The passengers will be sent to Delhi on Friday via a different flight.