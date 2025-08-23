Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works

A case has since been lodged at Hingoli Police Station and the cyber cell department. The wedding invitation scam had come to light last year and many people lost their money to it. Read on for more details on this.

A government employee from Hingoli district of Maharashtra lost nearly Rs 2 crore after falling victim to a cyber fraud. What's even more concerning is the manner in which the scam was carried out. According to reports, the man received a wedding invitation from an unknown number on WhatsApp. But merely opening the invite caused the man to lose lakhs of rupees in savings. Police in Hingoli have since filed a case against an unidentified person in connection with the case.

How does the wedding invitation scam work?

According to a report by NDTV, the text message sent to the man read: "Welcome. Shadi mein zarur aye (Do come to the wedding). 30/08/2025. Love is the master key that opens the gate of happiness." The message carried what appeared to be a PDF file of the invitation card. But it turned out to be an Android Application Package (APK) file developed to hack into the victim's mobile phone. After the man clicked on the file, it gave scammers access to personal data from his phone. Shortly after, a sum of Rs 1.9 lakh was stolen from his account. A case has since been lodged at Hingoli Police Station and the cyber cell department, the report added.

What are some other similar cyber frauds?

The wedding invitation scam had come to light last year and many people lost their money to it. Meanwhile, in a related case, the Maharashtra Police busted a cyber fraud racket in Thane and arrested seven persons from Goa. The group allegedly cheated jobseekers by misusing their bank account details and SIM cards for illegal activities. Police said in a statement that at least 80 aspirants were duped under the racket.