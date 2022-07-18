Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Man kills live-in partner over money dispute in Delhi, held with aides

The incident took place on June 26-27 but the matter came to light on July 2 when the landlord reported his tenant was missing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Man kills live-in partner over money dispute in Delhi, held with aides
Representational Image

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in the Govindpuri area, police said on Sunday, adding that she was killed in a rage by her live-in partner following an altercation.

Om Prakash, the woman's live-in partner, Raj Kumar, and Sanjay have been identified as those arrested.

According to police, the accused, Omprakash (43), strangled the woman to death after a fight over money. She had lent money to a neighbor, which enraged Om-prakash, and he allegedly assaulted her.

The incident took place on June 26-27 but the matter came to light on July 2 when the landlord reported his tenant was missing.

Police identified Om Prakash and his brother Raj Kumar who could be seen in the CCTV footage while the third person could not be identified then.

“Immediately, a raid was conducted on the hideout of the accused but they managed to flee. Later, the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were collected and put on surveillance. After thorough search and questioning of relatives of the accused, Om Prakash and Raj Kumar were apprehended from Seemapuri on July 5," a police officer said.

Following sustained questioning, Om Prakash revealed that he first strangulated her to death and then called his brother Raj Kumar  and his friend Sanjay to dispose off the body.

They dumped the body near the Yamuna Expressway.

The body, however, was discovered by Uttar Pradesh police. The deceased was cremated after a post-mortem examination. She was strangled to death, as per the autopsy.

The police later added Section 302 to the FIR and arrested their associate Sanjay from south Delhi area.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.