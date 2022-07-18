Man kills live-in partner over money dispute in Delhi, held with aides

Representational Image

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in the Govindpuri area, police said on Sunday, adding that she was killed in a rage by her live-in partner following an altercation.

Om Prakash, the woman's live-in partner, Raj Kumar, and Sanjay have been identified as those arrested.

According to police, the accused, Omprakash (43), strangled the woman to death after a fight over money. She had lent money to a neighbor, which enraged Om-prakash, and he allegedly assaulted her.

The incident took place on June 26-27 but the matter came to light on July 2 when the landlord reported his tenant was missing.

Police identified Om Prakash and his brother Raj Kumar who could be seen in the CCTV footage while the third person could not be identified then.

“Immediately, a raid was conducted on the hideout of the accused but they managed to flee. Later, the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were collected and put on surveillance. After thorough search and questioning of relatives of the accused, Om Prakash and Raj Kumar were apprehended from Seemapuri on July 5," a police officer said.

Following sustained questioning, Om Prakash revealed that he first strangulated her to death and then called his brother Raj Kumar and his friend Sanjay to dispose off the body.

They dumped the body near the Yamuna Expressway.

The body, however, was discovered by Uttar Pradesh police. The deceased was cremated after a post-mortem examination. She was strangled to death, as per the autopsy.

The police later added Section 302 to the FIR and arrested their associate Sanjay from south Delhi area.