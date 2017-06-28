Man kills live-in partner on suspicion of infidelity

An auto-driver allegedly killed his 23-year-old live-in partner by slitting her throat on road in Suryapet town of Telangana today on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, police said.

The accused, identified as S Sinu, slit the throat of the woman using a knife while she was walking in front of the Sub-Registrar Office at around 2 pm, Circle Inspector Pravin Kumar told

