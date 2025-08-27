Man hit by car, dragged for 600m by 16-year-old in Delhi's Samaypur Badli, CCTV footage shows accused fleeing incident site

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so strong?
INDIA
A 32-year-old man died after being hit and dragged by a car in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area. The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV. After investigating the CCTV, the police found the car's registration number and apprehended a 16 year-old boy who was driving the car.
WATCH:
As seen in CCTV, the accident took place on the night of Saturday, August 23, when a minor boy was driving the car and took a sudden turn. He hit the man, named Sujit Modal, who was a factory worker. The victim was trapped inside the car, and was dragged around until the car stopped. The accused was also alerted by a cyclist but he did not stop. He told to Police, that he was scared of being beaten up by the crowd.
As per reports, a passerby spotted a the victim lying by the roadside and alerted cops. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Police have arrested the teenager. Officials confirmed that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against him.