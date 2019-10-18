Man held at IGI airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh concealed in his shoes

The Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday foiled another attempt of gold smuggling and apprehended a passenger travelling from Dubai with gold bars worth about Rs 36 lakh.

The passenger, who was travelling from Dubai to Delhi, was concealing eight gold bars cumulatively weighing 933 grams inside his shoes.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under the provisions of Section 104 of the Customs act, 1962.

Further investigations are in progress.

On Monday, a passenger was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport Terminal-3 under section 104 of the customs act (1962) for smuggling gold bar weighing 1,280 grams.

The passenger, who had arrived at IGI T-3 from Dubai on October 14, 2019, was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel. After a detailed personal and baggage search, it was found that he was possessing one piece of silver-coated filament shaped gold bar, Dr. Amandeep Singh, additional commissioner of customs, IGI Airport said in a press statement.

The gold bar weighing 1,280 grams is having a market value of approximately Rs 48,46,208. The bar was concealed in an electric iron.

The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the customs act, 1962.