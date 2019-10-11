Man held at Delhi's IGI airport for hiding gold in his underwear

840 grams of gold and its paste worth more than Rs 29 lakh was recovered by the Customs Department at the airport.

A man (Indian national) was held at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for attempting to smuggle gold on Friday.

The Customs Department at the IGI airport apprehended the man who was hiding gold in his underwear.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Last week, the Customs Department at the IGI airport had foiled an attempt of gold smuggling on Friday and apprehended an Afghan passenger with gold bars worth about Rs 45 lakh.

The passenger, who was travelling from Kabul to New Delhi, was concealing two gold bars weighing 1.3 kg in his sandals when he was caught by customs officials.

An Afghan citizen, he was intercepted by the customs officers at terminal 3 of the IGI Airport.