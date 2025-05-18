A man from Uttarakhand, who was reportedly lured to Dubai with a job offer, has been rescued and reunited with the family, the police said. During his stay in Dubai, he revealed, his Pakistani roommates harassed him and denied access to water.

Upon his return, Udham Singh Nagar police shared a picture of the man with his family member. As per the police, the man had been constantly pleading to come back, alleging his Pakistani roommated used to harass him.

"Due to the prompt action of SSP Manikant Mishra, the youth trapped in Dubai came back, and the family expressed gratitude to the SSP. He had gone to Dubai after being lured by the agent. He was constantly pleading to come back. The man was constantly being harassed by Pakistani youths over not giving him water," said the Uttarakhand police in a post on 'X'.

The man, named Vishal, was lured to Dubai with a lucrative job offer by an employment agent named Sameer, News9 reports. However, as he reached Dubai, his Pakistani roommates started harassing him amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The agony further grew acrimonius, with one of his Pakistani roommates threatening, "If India has stopped water from flowing into Pakistan, we will not let you drink water either."

As per media reports, Vishal's health started deteriorating due to dehydration. Later, his family approached the police and the case was taken up by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra who reached out to the employment agent and successfully rescued Vishal.