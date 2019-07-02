Man hacks lady teacher inside classroom, held

A 47-year-old man hacked and seriously injured a woman school teacher inside a classroom in front of her students in Cuttack district on Monday, police said.

Local people captured the man and handed him over to the police.

The incident occurred in a government-run school at Ambapada village in Niali block when the accused entered the classroom and attacked the teacher with a dagger, police said.

The teacher, a married woman of the same village, suffered grievous injuries in her hand, head and abdomen.

She was first taken to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here as her condition deteriorated, police said.

The accused, also hailing from Ambapada, had run away from the school campus with the blood-stained weapon in hand.

A group of people chased and captured him from the bus stand when he was about to board a Bhubaneswar-bound bus.

Police and the locals are not able to figure out the motive behind the attack by the man who is father of three grown-up children.

Police claimed that the man appears to be mentally deranged.