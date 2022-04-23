Man gets arrested at Jaipur airport for illegally carrying gold worth Rs 42 lakh in rectum

File Photo

Officials have said that a man, illegally carrying 791 grams of gold concealed in his rectum, was arrested at the Jaipur airport on Friday.

"The passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia Flight, was looking suspicious from his manners. Therefore, a personal search was carried out," an official said.

During the search, yellowish granules packed in three transparent polyethylene capsules and wrapped in white polythene were found concealed inside the rectum, the officials said.

READ | Google Doodle celebrates the work and life of Naziha Salim, the Iraqi contemporary art genius

"The 791 gram gold of 99.50 percent purity valued at Rs 42,79,310 was extracted and was seized," the official said, adding, that the accused was arrested and further investigation was underway.

Notably, a few days back another man was arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold valued around Rs 30 lakh into the country by concealing it inside a wig worn by him and in his rectum.

The accused was blocked by the officials after he arrived at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.

READ | Amit Shah to be a part of convocation program of University of Bihar today

Delhi customs said that a detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches wrapped with an adhesive tape having a gross weight of 686 grams which were concealed inside the wig worn by him (one pouch) and inside his rectum (two capsule-shaped pouches).

The gold, worth Rs 30.55 lakh, hidden inside these pouches was seized and the passenger holding an Indian passport was arrested, it said.