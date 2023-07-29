Headlines

Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25-runs off ex-Pakistan star in Zimbabwe Afro T10 league

Meet India's second-richest billionaire in retail sector with Rs 46,060 crore net worth, know about his business

This Aamir Khan movie had no buyers, rejected by distributors, canned for a year; it's not Andaz Apna Apna, Mann, Raakh

Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25-runs off ex-Pakistan star in Zimbabwe Afro T10 league

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian wedding 

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Man gets 40000-page reply to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

MP news: He did not have to pay the stipulated Rs 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.

PTI

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

The sports utility vehicle of a man in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was completely packed with 40,000 pages he received as reply to his Right to Information Act plea connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Dharmendra Shukla also did not have to pay the stipulated Rs 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.

"I had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore seeking details of tenders and bill payments connected to procurement of medicines, equipment and allied materials during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” Shukla said on Saturday.

Since he was not provided the information within one month, he approached the first appellate officer Dr Sharad Gupta, who accepted the plea and directed that he be given the information free of cost, Shukla added. "I took my SUV to ferry the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver's seat remained free," he said. When contacted, appellate officer and Regional Joint Director of the state health department Dr

Sharad Gupta said he had ordered that the information be given free of cost. Gupta said he had directed the CMHO to take appropriate action against the personnel due to whom the state exchequer lost Rs 80,000 since the information was not given in time.

