Man from Ghaziabad tests positive for coronavirus, confirmed cases rise to 30

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive.

According to media reports, the man has a travel history to Iran. As of now, the total confirmed cases are at 30.

Apart from the current case, three Kerala patients had been diagnosed, who recovered but is currently being monitored, a man in Delhi who returned from Italy, six people from Agra who came in contact with him, a techie in Hyderabad who travelled to the city from Bengaluru after coming from Dubai, a group of 16 Italian tourists who travelled to Rajasthan, one driver who was accompanying the tourists, and Paytm employee in Gurgaon who recently returned from a vacation in Italy.

"On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected 6 members of his family who are in Agra. All 6 members tested positive for coronavirus," Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in a press conference, adding that "14 out of 21 Italian nationals have found positive for coronavirus. They have been sent to at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla."

"We have requested all hospitals in Delhi to develop good quality isolation wards, in order to stay prepared if more cases of coronavirus are suspected in the national capital," he added.

The minister also announced that from now on, passengers on all international flights will be screened instead of just 12 countries that were listed earlier. "From now on, all flights and passengers will be part of universal screening, not just the 12 countries which we had listed earlier," he said.

The death toll worldwide has risen to 3,287, with China-the epicentre of the outbreak, reporting a death toll of 3,013.

The virus has now spread to 86 countries around the world. It is believed to have spread late last year from a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.