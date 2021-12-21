Man files fake complaint about brother’s murder ‘for fun’, gets jailed for 3 days

A man for Hyderabad got busted for prank calling the police and got a tough sentence for his shenanigans. A local court in the city sent a 36-year-old man to jail for three days for filing a fake complaint with the local police.

The man had called up the police and registered a fake complaint, claiming that his brother got murdered by his parents. The accused that made the call has been identified as Banoth Lalu, a resident of Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills.

On the night of December 17, Lalu, who works for a private firm, called the police control room and claimed that his parents had murdered his brother. After this complaint, the control room had alerted the Banjara Hills police.

The local police swung into action immediately and rushed to the spot of the crime. According to New Indian Express reports, a night duty sub-inspector and an inspector also reached the spot. Since the nature of the crime reported by Lalu was grave, the police arrived at the spot in seven minutes.

The police, upon reaching the location, were shocked to know that the crime reported by Lalu was false and no such murder had taken place. In fact, Lalu’s brother, who he claimed had been killed, had died a month ago due to ill-health.

Upon investigation by the authorities, it was found that Lalu had made a fake complaint about fun and to check the alertness of the police forces. He was then arrested and a case was filed against him. The court then decided to jail the accused for a period of three days for misleading the police and giving false information leading to panic.