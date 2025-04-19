A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a suicide bid consumed poison and died two days later during treatment at a local hospital, NDTV reported. As per the report, the deceased, identified as Mohit Tyagi, accused his wife and her relatives of harassing him in a suicide note.

Mohit used to work at a private firm and was a resident of Ghaziabad's Modinagar area, said the report. Mohit's brother, Rahul Tyagi, has alleged that his brother was dealing with emotional stress due to harassment from wife and her relatives. Meanwhile, the deceased's family has also filed a complaint against his wife Priyanka Tyagi, her brother Puneet Tyagi, sister-in-law Neetu Tyagi and maternal uncles Anil and Vishesh Tyagi.

An investigation is underway into the matter, the report said, citing the police.

'Marriage deteriorated within months'

As per Mohit's family, Mohit and Priyanka got married on December 10, 2020. This was Mohit's second marriage. The couple later welcomed a son, Samarth aka Chiku, in October 2021. However, the marriage started deteriorating within months, with verbal abuse and threats of false legal action.

This had left Mohit emotionally exhausted. In his suicide note, he named those who he thought were responsible for his mental condition. In the letter, he also accused his wife and her family of marrying him for the purpose of extracting money from him.

"I and my family members kept trying my best to change Priyanka's behavior, but it seemed as if she had married me for some other purpose, because from the way she behaved, anyone could guess that she had come not to get married but to extort a good amount of money from me and my family members or to trap me in a false case," Mohit said in his note, as per NDTV report.

"I have no grief over dying, I am just sad that after my death, all these conspirators may kill my child Chiku. If I do not commit suicide, no one will believe my truth", he added.

(Suicide is preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)