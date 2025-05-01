A tragic incident involved an accident, two drunk strangers on road in the night and one murder, all this happened in Delhi. As filmy as it sounds, the incident, though far from the usual road rashes, entails the dangerous behaviours of people on road and how unpredictable traveling on road is. The incident which took place in Delhi’s Najafgarh was initially a small accident but after a few hours turned violent and eventually fatal. None of those involved knew the turning of events or what really happened. At the heart of the incident was alcohol and a rageful act.

A tragic incident involved an accident, two drunk strangers on road in the night and one murder, all this happened in Delhi. As filmy as it sounds, the incident, though far from the usual road rashes, entails the dangerous behaviours of people on road and how unpredictable traveling on road is. The incident which took place in Delhi’s Najafgarh was initially a small accident but after a few hours turned violent and eventually fatal. None of those involved knew the turning of events or what really happened. At the heart of the incident was alcohol and a rageful act.

Delhi: Najafgarh’s accident and murder story

The incident took place on April 13 at around 11 pm, when 40-year-old Jagwinder Singhania was waiting at a petrol pump for a refuel in his bike. A man driving a black Scorpio SUV hit Singhania’s bike from behind, which led the beer bottles on his bike to fell and crash on the ground. Rohit Singh, the car driver, soon apologised to Singhania and offered him company in his car and share some drinks with him.

Jagwinder left the bike there and after he purchased more bottles, joined Rohit in his car. They started to drink at a remote place nearby. As the two men became more intoxicated, they got involved in an argument after Jagwinder asked compensation for his broken bottles. But the argument took a fatal turn as Rohit reportedly struck Jagwinder’s head with a brick led to his death.

The incident caused Rohit to panic, who drove the SUV with the body in it two kilometres to the Bakkarwala drain where he disposed of the body. Jagwinder’s wife made a missing person’s complaint at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station the next day after he failed to return home with his phone switched off.

After investigations on the same day Jagwinder’s bike was discovered on Firni Road. On checking the CCTV footage acquired from the petrol station, he was seen getting into the black Scorpio. Police then began tracing similar cars in the vicinity. A decomposed body was also recovered from the same drain and was identified as Jagwinder’s from his clothes by his family.