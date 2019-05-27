Man dies after jumping from the balcony of Bawana police station

A 58-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the balcony of the Bawana police station, where he was called for questioning regarding the whereabouts of his son.

A 58-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the balcony of the Bawana police station, where he was called for questioning regarding the whereabouts of his son, officials said Monday.

The son of the deceased - Rahul is involved in two cases of attempted murder as well as another case of murder and has been declared an absconder by a city court.

The deceased has been identified as Balraj, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran near Bawana, said officials.

The police also denied allegations that the victim was beaten up at the police station.

The incident took place at around 7.30 PM on Sunday when Balraj was called to Bawana police station. He was questioned about the whereabouts of his son Rahul, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north).

Sharma said Balraj was questioned in the presence of his son-in-law and a few others.

"Balraj was questioned for half-and-hour and later released. He went to the balcony of the police station and jumped from there," Sharma added.

The officer said no suicide note has been found.

As per procedure, the Judicial Magistrate was informed. They visited the spot and informed Sub Divisonal Magistrate, the senior police officer added.

The 22-year-old Rahul is involved in two cases of attempt to murder and another case of murder registered at the Bawana police station, which falls under the outer north district, the DCP said.







