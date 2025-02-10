The man, 22, was mercilessly beaten and sexually assaulted while travelling on a bus in Delhi’s north and northwest area.

An incident of sexual assault of a man took place in Delhi who died just after the incident. The man, 22, was mercilessly beaten and sexually assaulted while travelling on a bus in Delhi’s north and northwest area. After the violent incident the perpetrators dumped him on the roadside in Bawana, where he died bleeding profusely.

The police officers investigating the case found out the perpetrators and identified two among them, Ashish, the bus driver and his friend Sushant Sharma, 24. Police arrested Sharma who is a resident of Karala on February 8, Saturday, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan. They said that the incident took place on February 1.

Police also informed that the deceased was a resident of Narela and worked as a cook at weddings and functions and on the day of the incident he along with a friend went to Sultanpur Dabas to work at a wedding.

What happened?

One of the officers probing the case said, “After work, they took some leftover food and boarded a bus to come back home. Three men including the driver were present in the bus. When they were about to reach Bawana Chowk, the victim spilled some food in the bus. This angered the driver.”

Police further said that Ashish, the bus driver, and his friends then headed to beat up the 22-year-old man and allowed only his friend to deboard the bus at Bawana Chowk but not him. The next day of the incident, February 2, Police were reported of an unresponsive man near the Bawana flyover and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also said that a case was filed about a missing man, separately, who happened to be the complainant's brother who had gone to work on February 1 but did not return home. After the probe it was found out that the complaint was regarding the 22-year-old man.

As part of the probe, the police investigated the friend of the deceased who told them that the man was assaulted on a moving bus. Based on the friend’s statement, police identified and arrested Sharma.

Sharma revealed the entire incident sequence wise during his investigation. The police officer probing the matter while talking about the sequence said, “Inside the bus, they started abusing and thrashing the man. The driver -- Ashu alias Ashish (police identified him with single name)-- who is currently absconding -- took out a rod and shoved it inside the passenger. He asked his accomplice to drive while he continued the assault for about 15 minutes, until the man became unconscious. They drove 7km before throwing him outside the bus near Bawana flyover.”

Following the autopsy at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, doctors informed police that the victim had sustained genital injuries. A murder case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched. Authorities are currently working to apprehend the two additional suspects.