Man defrauds India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's RIL, ED launches probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started probing a money laundering case against a man who defrauded India's richest man and Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani. Action has been initiated against Kalpesh Daftary.

The agency has attached assets worth Rs 4.87 crore to Sankalp Creations Private Limited, a company owned by Kalpesh Daftari, who committed fraud with Reliance Industries. The attached property includes a commercial complex located in Mumbai and four commercial properties located in Rajkot.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on FIR filed by the CBI. The ED said that Kalpesh Daftari, along with some people, scammed 13 licenses of the special agriculture and village industry scheme Vishesh Krishi and Gram Udyog Yojana (VKGUY). These licenses were challaned in the name of a company called Hindustan Continental Limited and sold to Ambani's Reliance Industries.

During the investigation, it was also found that the 13 licenses were sold for Rs. 6.8 crore, which was transferred from one company to another company so that no one knows about this fraud. Along with Kalpesh Daftary, more names including Ahmad, Piyush Veeramgama, Vijay Gadhia, etc. involved in this conspiracy have also been revealed. During the investigation, it was also found out that Kalpesh Daftary and others used this money.

According to news agency ANI, ED also released an official press release in this regard. In this, ED has said that the CBI had lodged an FIR. A case was registered under sections 13 (2) and 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 besides sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 477A of IPC fraud etc.