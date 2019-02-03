Man caught trying to smuggle leopard cub into Chennai

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport on Saturday morning seized a month-old leopard cub from a passenger who had arrived from Thailand.

The female cub was handed over to the Tamil Nadu forest department, and will be rehabilitated at the Aringar Anna Zoological Park. The passenger has also been handed over to the forest department for further questioning.

The air intelligence unit (AIU) officers received specific information that wild animals were likely to be smuggled from Thailand, following which they maintained a special alert and vigil at the customs arrival hall to catch the culprits.

The passenger, Kaja Moideen, 45, had brought check-in luggage from Bangkok, and was acting in a suspicious manner. He was stopped by officials after he crossed the green channel and was taken to the AIU room at the airport for further questioning.

Evasive replies given by Moideen prompted the officials to open his baggage. While frisking, they heard muffled cries coming from his checked-in baggage. The leopard cub was inside a pink plastic basket, they said. Since it was in a state of shock, it was making shrill noises as well. The officers then gave it milk using a feeding bottle.

Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Board were called in and they identified the animal as leopard cub from the 'Pantherapardus' species. To ascertain the health status of the cub, a veterinary doctor was called from Aringar Anna Zoological Park who inspected the cub and informed that it is a one-month-old female weighing 1.1 kg and measuring 54 cm from nose to tail. Despite the journey, however, it was in a good condition. The cub was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 read with Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 and CITES.

How Con Was Nailed

Custom officials at Chennai received tip-off that wild animals were being smuggled, after which they kept up special vigil. The cub will be rehabilitated, while forest dept has custody of the culprit