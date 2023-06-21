Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar; probe on

According to the police, the caller has been identified as Sudheer Sharma, a carpenter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar; probe on
Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar; probe on | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Delhi Police is on the lookout for a man who rang up the police control room twice on Wednesday and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officials said. According to the police, the caller has been identified as Sudheer Sharma, a carpenter. The accused's son claimed that he is an alcoholic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said a PCR call was received at 10:46 am on Wednesday and the caller threatened to kill the Bihar chief minister if not given Rs 10 crore. The location of the caller was traced to the Nangloi area, he said.

The caller rang up again at 10:54 am, this time threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs 2 crore, the DCP said, adding the location was under the Paschim Vihar (East) police station. The SHO of Paschim Vihar (East) police station and four other personnel were tasked with tracing the accused who was later identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur, Singh said.

The man was not in the house and his son Ankit told the police that his father is a carpenter and an alcoholic. He added that his father was drinking since early morning on Wednesday, police said. "When Ankit was asked to talk to him over the phone, the accused responded in a very incoherent manner. Our team is trying to trace the person," the DCP said, adding further investigation was underway.

READ | US Ambassador to India believes PM Modi, US President Joe Biden's talks can 'change course of history'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test: Khwaja, Cummins guide visitors to famous victory at Edgbaston
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.