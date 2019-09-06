Trending#

Chandrayaan-2

Isro

Mamata Banerjee

Narendra Modi

P Chidambaram

  1. Home
  2. India


Man builds Chandrayaan-2 themed Ganpati pandal in Mumbai

Sharing his experience of building the pandal, Deepak Makwana told ANI, "From last 10 years, I have been making pandals on a different theme and this year ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launched Chandrayaan-2, which is a great achievement for India so I thought of celebrating that."


Ganpati pandal built by man in Mumbai

, ANI

Share

Source

ANI

Updated: Sep 6, 2019, 08:30 PM IST

 A man here has built a Lord Ganpati 'pandal' with Chandrayaan-2 as its theme, on the occasion of ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Sharing his experience of building the pandal, Deepak Makwana told ANI, "From last 10 years, I have been making pandals on a different theme and this year ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launched Chandrayaan-2, which is a great achievement for India so I thought of celebrating that."

"It took 15 days for me to build this pandal," he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 2, is a 10-day festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox