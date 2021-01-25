Man bows and speaks to crocodile at river, video goes viral

Social media is always abuzz with the most amazing incidents. Videos of people exhibiting strange behaviour and doing unusual things go viral. In one such viral video that evoked a lot of curiosity and interest on social media, a man could be seen bowing before a crocodile and touching it at a riverside.

The man does not stop there but rather goes ahead and speaks to the big reptile. The video that shows the man risking his life in this manner surprised many. What is more curious is that the man can be seen sitting patiently without any fear and speaking intently to the crocodile.

Though the man was without any fear, the people who recorded the video can be heard calling out to him and asking him to move away from the crocodile before any untoward event happened or the crocodile attacked him.

It is reported that the man is identified as Pankaj and he is from Vadodara in Gujarat. He is found to be bowing before the crocodile and petting its back with his hands. He can be heard calling the crocodile his mother and saying that if someone was to hit the reptile with a stone, the crocodile's son would sacrifice his life to save it. It meant that he was calling himself the son of the crocodile.

Even though people around him who encountered this strange event asked him repeatedly to move away from the crocodile, he kept on with his petting and conversation. After some time, the crocodile went back into the river, without harming the man in any way.

Netizens reacted to the viral video on social media, expressing their surprise and concern.