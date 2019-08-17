Man behind bomb threat call at Delhi airport arrested, his reason for this extreme step will shock you

Special cell of Delhi Police, in an unusual incident, has arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb set up by his wife, in order to stop her from leaving the country.

The man had allegedly made a hoax call on Tuesday that his wife is a 'Fidayeen' and she is on her way to Delhi airport to set off a bomb.

The man has been arrested from Bawana in Delhi.

The Delhi Police informed that the accused had made a hoax call that one Zamina @ Rafiya was a bomber who would blow up either a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight.

On this, a criminal case was registered at PS Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

He made a hoax call that one Zamina @ Rafiya was a bomber who would blow up either a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight.. On this, a criminal case was registered at PS Udyog Vihar, Gurugram - location of the office of DIAL Call Centre.. — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) August 17, 2019

"The accused owns a bag manufacturing factory in Chennai and had married his employee namely Rafiya @ Jabina, who was now planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. When his attempts to stop Rafiya from leaving India failed, he called up DIAL with the bomb threat call to prevent her from boarding the intended flight..." Delhi Police tweeted.

A similar incident in Delhi was reported ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here received a bomb threat late night on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax.