Man attempts sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple, gets lynched by angry mob - WATCH video

In an unfortunate incident, a man was beaten to death outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar by angry devotees after he was allegedly found committing sacrilege on Saturday, December 18.

The incident took place while evening prayers were taking place at the temple when this man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Take a look at the video:

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI, "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."

The footage obtained from the CCTV camera shows that the man had suddenly jumped inside the holy enclosure and started hitting the holy Granth Sahib with a Kirpan. As per reports, the man had got access to the kirpan from the Gurudwara itself that was placed near the holy Sikh Scripture.

Reportedly, the man was declared dead by officials. Further probe in the matter is underway