Man attacked with blade after quarrel over mobile game in Northeast Delhi

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi after a quarrel when the former refused to show a video game on his mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Welcome area. The quarrel broke out when the accused, Subhan, asked Farukuddin to show him the video game on his mobile phone. When Farukuddin, who is apparently in his early twenties, refused, Subhan attacked him with a blade, the police said.

A passerby, Talib, tried to intervene and got injured. He went to the hospital alone and got treated for his injuries, an officer said.

Farukuddin, who suffered sharp injuries, was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged after treatment, a senior officer said.

A case has been registered and Subhan arrested, police said.

