Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Viral video: Chhattisgarh teacher with students dance to ‘UP Wala Thumka’, internet loves it

Meet man, billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

HomeIndia

India

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

In response to the controversial comment, the DM had issued a statement saying his X account had been misused by anti-social elements

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Noida Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly hacking the official X handle of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) and posting an objectionable remark against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The accused, Sohan Singh, was arrested on September 14, and his mobile phone, used to make the post, was seized by the police. According to reports, the man has been arrested from Burari, Delhi.

The incident occurred on September 13 when an inappropriate comment, referring to Rahul Gandhi as "Pappu," was posted from the official X handle of DM Manish Verma. The post, which sparked controversy, was later deleted.

In response, Verma issued a statement saying his X account had been misused by anti-social elements. "Legal action is being taken, and the matter is under investigation by the cyber cell," he said.

The issue gained further attention when Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared a screenshot of the deleted post. Shrinate criticised the DM, saying, "His language and thoughts about Rahul Gandhi, the country's Opposition leader, must be seen. The administrative staff is full of Sanghis, fanning hatred from constitutional positions."

The Noida Police, in a press release, confirmed the arrest of the accused and assured the public that strict action is being taken. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement