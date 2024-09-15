Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

In response to the controversial comment, the DM had issued a statement saying his X account had been misused by anti-social elements

Noida Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly hacking the official X handle of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) and posting an objectionable remark against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The accused, Sohan Singh, was arrested on September 14, and his mobile phone, used to make the post, was seized by the police. According to reports, the man has been arrested from Burari, Delhi.

The incident occurred on September 13 when an inappropriate comment, referring to Rahul Gandhi as "Pappu," was posted from the official X handle of DM Manish Verma. The post, which sparked controversy, was later deleted.

In response, Verma issued a statement saying his X account had been misused by anti-social elements. "Legal action is being taken, and the matter is under investigation by the cyber cell," he said.

The issue gained further attention when Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared a screenshot of the deleted post. Shrinate criticised the DM, saying, "His language and thoughts about Rahul Gandhi, the country's Opposition leader, must be seen. The administrative staff is full of Sanghis, fanning hatred from constitutional positions."

The Noida Police, in a press release, confirmed the arrest of the accused and assured the public that strict action is being taken. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.