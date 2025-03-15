A Tripura youth was arrested for brutally killing a puppy and sharing the video online, sparking public outrage and demands for strict legal action.

In a shocking incident from Tripura, a young man named Bador Jamatia was arrested for brutally killing a puppy and sharing a video of the horrific act on social media. The police apprehended him on Saturday in Teliamura, Khowai district. Officials from the Teliamura police station carried out the arrest after receiving multiple complaints from citizens and animal welfare groups. Jamatia is set to be presented before the court on Sunday.

Rajib Debnath, the Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura police station, confirmed the arrest while speaking to Northeast Today. He stated that the police launched an investigation immediately after receiving complaints about the disturbing video. “It took three days of continuous efforts to track down the suspect. We have now arrested him, and he will be produced before the court tomorrow,” Debnath said.

Outrage and Legal Action

The shocking video of the puppy’s killing quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. Netizens, animal rights activists, and the general public have demanded strict action against the accused. Many people took to social media to condemn the act and push for stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Responding to the public anger, Tripura’s Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das instructed the police to take swift action against the perpetrator. Additionally, two animal welfare organizations, Pawsome and K-Nine, filed general diary (GD) entries at different police stations, urging the authorities to act promptly.

Royal Scion Joins the Fight for Justice

Adding to the growing demand for justice, Tipra Motha’s founder and royal family member, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, also filed a formal complaint against Jamatia. He called for strict legal proceedings to ensure such cruelty does not go unpunished.

As the case progresses, the police continue to closely monitor the situation, assuring the public that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.