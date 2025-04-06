Ashish Goyal had adopted Ozzy four years back when the blind puppy fell into a pond and was rescued in time. When he got to know about his plight, he decided to adopt the little baby and brought him home.

A 51-year-old businessman from Maharashtra's Mumbai knocked on the doors of Bombay High Court after his Lower Parel housing society banned his blind pet dog from using any of their lifts.

The businessman, Ashish Goyal, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at Bombay HC. He lives in a cooperative housing society, with four towers with 36 storeys each and 229 flats in total. However, the towers are connected and share some common facilities such as gym, garden, lifts, etc.

As per a Free Press Journal report, citing the complainant, the problem began in January last year when a society member stopped him from using the lift since he was accompanied by his pet dog, Ozzy. Upset by the incident, Goyal filed a non-cognisable complaint against the member. However, other society members made false claims against Goyal, inciting other pet owners against him.

Later on February 24, 2024, Goyal filed a complaint with the police about the environment against pet owners in the society. The next day, the society issued a notice on "Policy and guidelines on pets for residents of Marathon Era".

Furthermore, in his PIL with the Bombay High Court, Goyal has alleged that the policies were in gross violation of the guidelines issued by Animal Welfare Board of India and the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act.

Speaking to the media outlet, his lawyer Siddh Vidya affirmed that the PIL aims to ensure that the rights of animals are upheld by all.

Ashish Goyal had adopted Ozzy four years back when the blind puppy fell into a pond and was rescued in time. When he got to know about his plight, he decided to adopt the little baby and brought him home.