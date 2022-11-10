'Forced to drink urine, garlanded with shoes': Man alleges assault by girlfriend's family over live-in relationship | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a shocking incident that occurred in Rajasthan, a man who was living with his girlfriend was brutally assaulted. The incident happened at the Tonk district's Lamba Hari Singh police station neighbourhood. A panchayat was convened after the girl's family objected to the relationship and learned of it. According to Aaj Tak, the girl's relatives tortured the boy and his sister who were there when the panchayat's decision was made.

According to DSP Malpura Sushil Mann, the girl who lives in Rindalya in the Malpura police station area went with this man roughly 12 days ago. She was living with a man posing as his wife. The girl had been brought back by the family members after Diwali.

The man and his sister had travelled to the Bhopalo temple, where the Panchayat was held on Monday. Man was required by the Panchayat to give the girl's father Rs 93 thousand within 5 days. The victim claimed that after the panchayat, a man was walking with his sister toward the bus stop so they could travel back to their hometown.

After then, the girl's family members abducted both of them and took them to a forest, where they were held captive for the night. The victim alleged, "I was forced to drink urine and was garlanded with shoes by the girl's family. They used heated tongs to burn the head. Additionally, they used a sharp object to attack the nose, recorded the incident, and uploaded the footage to social media," Aaj Tak reported.

According to the police, the victim has filed a complaint against the girl's mother Geeta, brother Savitri, brother Shankar, resident of Jhirota, and brother-in-law Paras, Hemraj, Santra, and Govardhan Mogya, a resident of Bhoplav. Three prople have been arrested who are Paras, Shankar, and Hemraj.

