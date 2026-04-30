Mamata Vs Suvendu: I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel gets bail as ED doesn’t oppose; AAP targets BJP, asks to ‘introspect’

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel in the money laundering case after noting that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail. How does the development impact Bengal's post-poll narrative?

A day after a high-stakes battle between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Suvendu Adhikari's BJP in West Bengal, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) director Vinesh Chandel walks out of judicial custody on bail, triggering a fresh political firestorm as AAP accused the ED of going soft and asked BJP supporters to ‘introspect’.

I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel gets bail a day after West Bengal polls

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel in the money laundering case after noting that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail. Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal in Patiala House court granted bail to Vinesh Chandel on a bail bond of Rs. 2 Lakh and a surety bond in the like amount.

The court said Chandel cannot leave the country without permission, must not tamper with evidence, and must continue cooperating with the investigation. The detailed order is awaited. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and advocate Abhishek Mishra appeared for Chandel. Chandel was arrested on April 23, 2026, and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody in an ED money laundering probe linked to alleged coal pilferage.

I-PAC director gets bail, AAP target BJP, RSS

Reacting to Chandel's bail timing, coming a day after West Bengal’s two-phase election ended, AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj took a swipe at the BJP. Share a video message on X, AAP leader wrote, "iPAC founder & director gets bail in PMLA matter today, just a day after West Bengal Elections. ED did not oppose the bail for obvious reasons; otherwise, bail from a lower court is unthinkable in 15 days."

"My request to BJP/RSS supporters to introspect, because those enjoying the fruits of power will not," he wrote.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "What a brilliant dictatorship Modi-Shah have. Arrest IPAC people before the elections, ruin TMC's campaign. After the elections, stage a weak protest against ED to get bail from the court. Wow, brother, Gyanesh Kumar, I'm impressed, what an amazing election you've conducted," he wrote on X.

मोदी-शाह की कितनी बेहतरीन तानाशाही है।चुनाव के पहले IPAC के लोगों को गिरफ्तार करो, TMC के चुनाव को बर्बाद करो।

चुनाव के बाद ED का कमजोर विरोध कराकर अदालत से जमानत करा दो।

वाह भाई ज्ञानेश कुमार मान गए गुरु गजब चुनाव कराया है। pic.twitter.com/DCzFCDFoGq — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 30, 2026

How will the I-PAC director's bail affect the Bengal post-poll narrative for Mamata vs Suvendu?

Since the I-PAC bail came just 24 hours after Bengal’s two-phase polls ended, the timing will definitely make it instant political ammunition for both sides. For Mamata Banerjee, the I-PAC was key to TMC’s 2021 and 2024 campaigns, and Chandel's bail with ED not opposing can give her the right to claim Delhi’s agencies targeted her war room and lost. She can reclaim her allegations that the BJP uses ED-CBI to harass Bengal during elections.

With the money laundering case against Chandel continuing, the BJP face Suvendu Adhikari, who may argue that the courts and ED followed due process, shutting TMC’s “witch hunt” cry. Highlighting the bail conditions that bar Chandel from leaving India and require cooperation, Suvendu can push ED to move faster on the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal elections took place in two phases, with the first phase taking place on April 23, while the second phase of voting took place on April 29. With this, the present election cycle is over. Exit poll results projected mixed outcomes, with four of the six pollsters predicting a narrow win to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while two have projected a sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148.