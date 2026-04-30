Mamata Vs Suvendu: I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel gets bail as ED doesn’t oppose; AAP targets BJP, asks to ‘introspect’

A day after a high-stakes battle between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Suvendu Adhikari's BJP in West Bengal, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) director Vinesh Chandel walks out of judicial custody on bail, triggering a fresh political firestorm as AAP accused the ED of going soft and asked BJP supporters to ‘introspect’.

A day after a high-stakes battle between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Suvendu Adhikari's BJP in West Bengal, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) director Vinesh Chandel walks out of judicial custody on bail, triggering a fresh political firestorm as AAP accused the ED of going soft and asked BJP supporters to ‘introspect’.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel in the money laundering case after noting that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail. Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal in Patiala House court granted bail to Vinesh Chandel on a bail bond of Rs. 2 Lakh and a surety bond in the like amount.