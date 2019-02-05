Mamata vs CBI: TMC protests against Centre, Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Tuesday as belligerent Trinamool Congress members engaged in sloganeering against the government over the standoff between the CBI and the Kolkata Police.

The House has been adjourned till 2 pm even as papers were laid and members raised various issues during the Zero Hour, which went on till around 12.30 pm.

Earlier, the Question Hour was washed out and the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Soon after the Zero Hour commenced, members from the Trinamool Congress trooped into the Well shouting slogans against the CBI and the government.

The incident involving the CBI and the Kolkata Police in Kolkata on Sunday has escalated into a bitter political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Various Opposition parties have also come in support of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is sitting on a dharna.

Members from the TDP, SP and the Congress were also in the Well.

Some members displayed placards and sought to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

"You do not have faith in CBI. You do not have faith in Supreme Court ... this is not done...the case is being heard by the SC.

"Let Parliament do its function. Let all institutions perform their (respective) roles," a peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told the protesting the Trinamool Congress members before she adjourned the House till noon.

Interestingly, when TMC members were shouting slogans during the Question Hour, their fellow member and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi was asking a supplementary question on agriculture.

On Monday too, TMC members had disrupted proceedings over the CBI issue.