Mamata vs CBI: Home Minister says Centre has power to maintain 'normalcy in any part of country'

Rajnath Singh called Mamata Banerjee's actions "a threat to the federal political system of the country".

West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scams, is receiving flak from various BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh has not only criticised Banerjee's actions and called them "a threat to the federal political system of the country" but has also spoken to the Governor of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Rajnath Singh has asked Tripathi to take stock of the situation in the wake of a CBI team being obstructed by the state police to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in the scam case, officials reported on Monday.

The ministry has decided to deploy central forces at the official and residential premises of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in West Bengal and the MHA is now "closely monitoring the situation", they said.

The Home Ministry on Sunday evening received information that CBI officers in Kolkata had experienced "intimidation and threat to personal safety in course of investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court".

On learning this, Rajnath Singh called up the governor and informed him about the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed".

Keshari Nath Tripathi then told Singh that he had summoned the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation.

This act of the police, which eventually got support from Banerjee and the West Bengal government has been condemned by Rajnath Singh, who on Monday, in the Lok Sabha said that the "Centre has the power to maintain normalcy in any part of the country"

While speaking about the scam and Rajeev Kumar, Singh further said, "The action (of CBI visiting Kumar's residence) was taken after Supreme Court had ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case. The Police Commissioner was summoned many times but he did not appear."