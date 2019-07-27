Mamata's comment on 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans was aimed at attracting 'certain constituency': Keshari Nath Tripathi

Outgoing West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she should not have commented on people raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

In an interview to WION, Tripathi also rued about the declining law and order situation in West Bengal and blamed it on illegal immigrants.

"There is a law and order problem in the state. Violence is taking place every day, throughout the state for some reason," he said.

When asked about the reason behind political violence in West Bengal, he blamed it on Rohingya and illegal immigrants.

Tripathi said he believes that NRC is the need of the hour in West Bengal and people would gladly welcome it.

"People have welcomed NRC, it is only hue and very by certain political parties," he said.

Commenting on the letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 49 imminent intellectuals including Aparna Sen on religious intolerance, he said, "Aparna Sen’s activism is fraudulent”.

He criticised the letter saying that these intellectuals were trying to malign the country's image.

He dismissed media reports that said that he had submitted a 48-page report on the law and order situation of the state to Home Minister Amit Shah, chastising the media for it's "wrongful reporting".

Shedding light on Mamata Banerjee's "Politics of Appeasement", he said that the TMC chief should not have made the comment on people raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and she did it to attract a "certain constituency."

Tripathi's remarks came as his term as Governor of West Bengal comes to an end. His successor Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn in as the state's Governor on July 30.

Tensions between the BJP and TMC party members escalated after the Lok Sabha polls with incidents of violence being reported from various parts of West Bengal.

In the month of June, clashes broke out between the workers of the BJP and the TMC allegedly over chanting of "Jai Shri Ram" at Gurap village in West Bengal's Hooghly district and one person was critically injured after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from a police revolver.

In Bhatpara, two people were killed and 11 others injured Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on June 20.

The violence forced the West Bengal government to impose section 144 in Bhatpara and Jagatdal areas of North 24 Parganas district.