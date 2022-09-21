Mamata ready to bury differences with Congress to form anti-BJP front in 2024 polls: Sharad Pawar

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Under construction bridge collapses into Ganga in Bihar; probe ordered

9 Years of PM Modi: How Modi's style evolution made headlines and redefined political fashion

Maharashtra govt will not fall even if 16 MLAs got disqualified: Ajit Pawar

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeIndia

cricket

Mamata ready to bury differences with Congress to form anti-BJP front in 2024 polls: Sharad Pawar

In order to establish front against BJP in 2024 elections, Pawar claimed he and few other figures were not averse to join hands with the Congress.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ready to bury her differences with the Congress in the national interests, and come together to form an alliance of opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar also said he and some leaders from other states, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdulla were not averse to join hands with the Congress to form a front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next polls.

Replying to a query about the TMC supremo's alleged differences with the Congress after it independently contested elections in West Bengal, Pawar said, "Mamata Bannerjee had personally said that her party is ready to come together in the national interests and work with Congress to put up a proper challenge before the ruling BJP."

READ | AAP to conduct door-to-door campaigns to aware citizens about power subsidy registration process

According to the former Union minister, Banerjee has also said that she was ready to forget her experience with the Congress in the West Bengal state elections. During the West Bengal elections, the TMC felt that the Congress and CPI(M) alliance helped the BJP to win more seats in the state, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said.

"The rank and file of the TMC was highly disappointed with the Congress after the West Bengal elections, but the party chief amended her stand," he said. The TMC had clinched a landslide victory in the West Bengal elections in May last year.

Elaborating his discussion with Nitish Kumar and Farooq Abdullah for providing a political alternative at the national level, he said, "Our detailed discussion was about enhancing cooperation and support among the like-minded parties. There are many parties that are of the opinion of counting in Congress to offer an alternative to the current BJP-led dispensation."

READ | India witnesses 17-fold rise in child pornography cases, UP and Kerala on top

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Meet Mumbai man who bought Rs 1000 crore house, college dropout's net worth is...

MS Dhoni produces another movie: CSK skipper's look for film's trailer launch goes viral, check photos

Actress Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in connection with financial fraud case

India’s new Test jersey for West Indies tour draws netizens’ ire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE