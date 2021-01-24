'Mamata interested in appeasing only 30% of population' : Vijayvargiya slams WB CM after Jai Shree Ram incident

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday launched a scathing retort on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she erupted in anger faced with Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at an event in Victoria Memorial commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

Vijayvargiya, who is also BJP’s West Bengal in-charge, said that Mamata Banerjee is only interested in appeasing '30 percent of the voters in the state'.

"Mamata Banerjee is appeasing 30 percent of the voters in the state. For the remaining 70 percent, it has always been a tale of neglect," Vijayvargiya told reporters at Jalpaiguri.

In a tweet, Vijayvargiya further expressed his displeasure at Mamata's behavior during the event in Kolkata.

“Mamata ji set a political agenda on Jai Shri Ram slogans on a very pious stage today. We condemn this behaviour of setting a political agenda for upcoming Assembly elections on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th anniversary, especially when the PM was himself present on the stage. This is a divisive ploy to appease minorities.” he said.

On Saturday evening, during the commemoration event of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose' 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got angry at the crowd after she was faced with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the event.

"I think the government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. She just said 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' and took her seat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, she thanked PM Modi and the culture ministry for holding the event in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke shortly afterwards and began by referring to the Chief Minister as 'behen Mamata'.

Issuing a statement after Mamata's reaction at the Victoria Memorial event, her party said, "During government of India's event on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, 'Jai Sree Ram' slogans were hurled. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protests for not maintaining decorum at a Government event and reducing it to a political event by limiting her address to Jai Hind and Jai Bangla."

The chief minister had lost her cool twice in the past over people chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' at some places in the state while her motorcade was passing through. Eight people were detained by Jagaddal Police in the North 24 Parganas in 2019, for shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' as her motorcade passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

In June last year, Mamata Banerjee said that while she respects slogans invoking Lord Ram, she had a problem with the BJP using them in a "misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics".